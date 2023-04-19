Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,520,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS SMDV opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $828.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

