Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,824 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMB. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 320,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 193,087 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

