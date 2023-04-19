Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.42.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $321.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

