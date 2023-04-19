Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,351,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 16,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Trading Down 0.5 %

CLFD opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

