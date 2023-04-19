Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

