Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

