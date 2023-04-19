Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCT opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

