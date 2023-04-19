Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GHI opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $371.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $19.95.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI)
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.