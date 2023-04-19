Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GHI opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $371.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 80.87% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

