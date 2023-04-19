Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:TV opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.22). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 55.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $972.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 229,349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 51.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,444,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,032 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

