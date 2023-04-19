GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

