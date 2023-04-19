GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.2 %

GXO opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $65.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

