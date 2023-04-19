Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,915 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

