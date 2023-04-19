Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.51% of Hillenbrand worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 98,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 203,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

