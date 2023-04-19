Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.