HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in HP by 50.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

