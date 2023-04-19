HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up to $29.82

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.82, but opened at $30.70. HP shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 1,742,752 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

HP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

