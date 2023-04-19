Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.26 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

