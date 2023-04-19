Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $212.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.