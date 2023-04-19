Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of INVE opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Identiv has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Identiv Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenire Partners LP boosted its position in Identiv by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 160,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Identiv by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Identiv by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 284,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

