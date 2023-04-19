Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Identiv Stock Performance
Shares of INVE opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Identiv has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $16.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Identiv (INVE)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.