IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDEX were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $220.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

