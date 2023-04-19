Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.37. Innoviva shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Innoviva by 425.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 237.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 88,584 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 30.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 305,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 71,380 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

