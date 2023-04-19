Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.28 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.47.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

