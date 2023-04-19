Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $269.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.91. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.47.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.