iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

