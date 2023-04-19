iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,414,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

