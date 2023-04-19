iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

