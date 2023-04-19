iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

