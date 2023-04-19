iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

