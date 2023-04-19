Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 118,560 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 478.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.