Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 803 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $360.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day moving average is $367.39.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.