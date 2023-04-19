Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 803 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $360.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day moving average is $367.39.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
