Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.19 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

CMI stock opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

