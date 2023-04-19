Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,638,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 137,704 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

