Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $195.42 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $195,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

