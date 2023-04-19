Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,009,981 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on J. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

