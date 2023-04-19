Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,893 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

CNI stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

