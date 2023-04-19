JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,075,700 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 1,459,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,919.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JD Health International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.