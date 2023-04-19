JFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 32.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $100,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

