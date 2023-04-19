JMP Securities Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $470.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.42.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day moving average of $346.72. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.