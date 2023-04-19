Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.70 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

