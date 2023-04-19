JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $380.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.67.

Shares of NFLX opened at $333.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average of $307.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

