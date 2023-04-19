Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

