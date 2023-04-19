KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.65. KE shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 746,825 shares.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

