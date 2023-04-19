Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

