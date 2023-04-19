Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

