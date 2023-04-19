Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

