Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 203 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,756,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total value of $1,943,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 502,337 shares of company stock valued at $80,738,232 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

