Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

