Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 62,352 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $642,705,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.