Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PAVE opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

