Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 557 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

URI opened at $387.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

